Canadian police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two packages of human limbs in Ottawa and a headless torso in Montreal.

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, has been named as a suspect by the Montreal police, who have taken over the case.

A blood-soaked package containing a human foot was delivered to the offices of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative Party on Tuesday.

The second package, containing a hand, was found by police on Tuesday night.

Montreal police told the BBC that they believe the torso and the limbs are from the same body, but are waiting for test results to confirm this.

Lee Carter reports from Toronto.