World's oldest yoga teacher Tao Porchon-Lynch at 93
Tao Porchon-Lynch has been named the oldest yoga teacher in the world by Guinness World Records.
The 93-year-old, who has had a hip replacement, said she would continue teaching "until I can't breathe any more".
"I love yoga, it brightens my day and makes everybody smile."
15 May 2012
