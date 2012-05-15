Tao Porchon-Lynch
Video

World's oldest yoga teacher Tao Porchon-Lynch at 93

Tao Porchon-Lynch has been named the oldest yoga teacher in the world by Guinness World Records.

The 93-year-old, who has had a hip replacement, said she would continue teaching "until I can't breathe any more".

"I love yoga, it brightens my day and makes everybody smile."

