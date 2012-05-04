Toddler and lioness
US toddler unfazed by hungry lioness

A child has been caught on camera at a zoo, seemingly oblivious to the desperate efforts of one of its residents to make a meal out of him.

Jack was on a trip in Portland, Oregon, when he attracted the attention of Kya.

But the toddler showed little sign of fear.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 04 May 2012
