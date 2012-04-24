A booby trap found in Utah
Potentially deadly booby traps have been discovered on a popular hiking trail in Utah, in the United States.

Two young men were arrested and have admitted making the traps with rocks and sharpened sticks - but only to catch wild animals.

Tom Santorelli reports.

