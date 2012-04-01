Media player
Hunt continues for Mega Millions lottery winners in US
The search is on in the US for the winners of the world's biggest ever lottery jackpot - $640m (£400m).
Three tickets have now been announced as sharing the massive prize, with the winners in the states of Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.
Rajesh Mirchandani reports from Maryland.
01 Apr 2012
