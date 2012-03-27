Media player
Video
US healthcare protesters chant outside Supreme Court
Conservative justices of the US Supreme Court have questioned whether the US government has the power to penalise Americans who have no medical cover.
The provision at the core of President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare reform was under the microscope on day two of the court's hearing.
As the arguments continued inside the building, rival protesters chanted and waved banners outside the court.
27 Mar 2012
