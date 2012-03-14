Barack Obama and David Cameron
Video

Cameron and Obama 'chuffed by top notch natter'

President Barack Obama has welcomed Prime Minister David Cameron to the White House in Washington.

The US leader used some well chosen Anglicisms as he greeted the British leader, who in turn showed off his grasp of some US slang terms.

