Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama beats Ellen DeGeneres at push-ups
Michelle Obama has been showing television viewers just how fit she is, as First Lady of the US.
She was appearing on a US talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, when she was asked how many push-ups she was able to do.
Courtesy Telepictures
-
02 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-16857993/michelle-obama-beats-ellen-degeneres-at-push-upsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window