Stuffed tiger toy being rescued
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Texan fire crew in hotel tiger alert

The fire department in Houston, Texas, received several calls about a tiger on the roof of an abandoned hotel.

But they soon discovered it was just a large, stuffed toy. Officers removed the tiger, saying it posed a hazard because drivers kept stopping to look at it.

  • 19 Jan 2012
Go to next video: Stuffed toy tiger sparks police hunt