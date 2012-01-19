Media player
Texan fire crew in hotel tiger alert
The fire department in Houston, Texas, received several calls about a tiger on the roof of an abandoned hotel.
But they soon discovered it was just a large, stuffed toy. Officers removed the tiger, saying it posed a hazard because drivers kept stopping to look at it.
19 Jan 2012
