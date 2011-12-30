Media player
New York prepares for New Year countdown
Preparations for New York's New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City have begun.
The iconic New Year's Eve crystal ball has taken its place at the top of Times Square ready for the countdown to 2012.
Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said the crystal ball was symbolic of new hope for the coming year.
30 Dec 2011
