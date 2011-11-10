What to do with Wyoming's wild horses?

Video

For generations in the American west nothing has been more iconic than a horse on the open range.

However, while every western movie may have cowboys on their trusty steeds, the current relationship between ranchers and wild horses in the US state of Wyoming is under serious strain.

Those who own the land want the animals removed from public and private property, while conservationists argue the horses are being hounded out of existence.

From Wyoming, the BBC's Paul Adams reports.