Deer jumping through glass door
Deer crashes through US restaurant

Customers at a restaurant in Alpharetta, Georgia, got more than they ordered when a deer crashed through the glass doors and ran around the building.

About 100 diners were at the Taco Mac, many of them watching a football game, when the deer made its surprise entrance.

The restaurant's manager Brian Stanley described what happened.

  • 08 Nov 2011
