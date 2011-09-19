Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan: Eight die in bomb attack in Karachi
At least eight people were killed when a car packed with explosives was blown up outside the house of a senior police officer in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.
The blast targeted the house of Chaudhry Aslam, the chief of the crime investigation department.
The Taliban in Pakistan has claimed responsibility, saying it targeted Mr Aslam because he had arrested and killed many of its fighters.
The BBC's Shoaib Hasan reports from Karachi.
-
19 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window