At least eight people were killed when a car packed with explosives was blown up outside the house of a senior police officer in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

The blast targeted the house of Chaudhry Aslam, the chief of the crime investigation department.

The Taliban in Pakistan has claimed responsibility, saying it targeted Mr Aslam because he had arrested and killed many of its fighters.

The BBC's Shoaib Hasan reports from Karachi.