Strauss Kahn case 'verges on dismissal'
There are growing signs that the sexual assault case against the former head of the International Monetary Fund, Dominique Strauss Kahn, may be dropped.
Mr Strauss-Kahn resigned from the IMF after his arrest, earlier this year.
The hotel maid who brought the charges is due to appear before prosecutors today.
The BBC's Steve Kingstone reports from New York.
22 Aug 2011
