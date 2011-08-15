Bridge destroyed by rain in New Jersey
Heavy rainfall and flooding hits north east US

North-eastern states in the US have experienced severe flooding following heavy downpours in the region.

Areas in New York City reported up to 8 inches of rain.

Heavy rain fell in parts of Cumberland County, New Jersey, where flooding swamped cars as well as causing damage to roads and bridges.

