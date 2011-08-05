Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs convicted in Texas
Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs has been convicted on child sexual assault charges by a jury in Texas.
The head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints made no reaction as the verdict was read.
He faces up to life in prison.
Greg Abbott, Texas Attorney General, said he was very pleased with the jury's verdict.
-
05 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-14417893/polygamist-sect-leader-warren-jeffs-convicted-in-texasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window