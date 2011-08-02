Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US House of Representatives passes debt-limit bill
After weeks of wrangling, the US House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill in order to stop the country potentially defaulting on its debts.
It was passed by 269 votes to 161.
The legislation must be approved by the Senate and by President Barack Obama in order to become law.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.
-
02 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-14368179/us-house-of-representatives-passes-debt-limit-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window