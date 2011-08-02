Voting ends on the bill in the US House of Representatives
US House of Representatives passes debt-limit bill

After weeks of wrangling, the US House of Representatives has voted to pass a bill in order to stop the country potentially defaulting on its debts.

It was passed by 269 votes to 161.

The legislation must be approved by the Senate and by President Barack Obama in order to become law.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.

