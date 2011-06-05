Media player
Hot air balloon record set by nine-year-old
A nine-year-old boy in New Mexico has become the youngest person to fly alone in a hot air balloon.
After just 30 hours of flight experience, Bobby Bradley took off at dawn in his home-made airship, The Heavenly Dream, which can reach altitudes of up to 1,000ft.
05 Jun 2011
