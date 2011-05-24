Harold Camping
Video

Judgement Day: 'I was wrong' says Harold Camping

Harold Camping said it had "dawned" on him that God would spare humanity "hell on Earth for five months", and the apocalypse would happen on 21 October.

The evangelical broadcaster who left followers crestfallen by his failed prediction that last Saturday would be Judgement Day says he miscalculated.

Mr Camping said he felt "terrible" about his mistake.

  • 24 May 2011
