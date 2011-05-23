Media player
President Obama 'wows Ireland with charm and chatter'
President Obama has ended his trip to Ireland after addressing a cheering crowd of thousands in Dublin and receiving a warm welcome in the village of Moneygall, home to one of his ancestors.
Mr Obama ended the trip early, leaving for the London on Monday evening due to the volcanic ash cloud encroaching on UK airspace.
Mark Mardell reports.
23 May 2011
