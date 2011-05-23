Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Many people killed after tornado in Missouri
Many people have been reported dead after a tornado tore through the city of Joplin in the US state of Missouri.
Initial reports suggested at least 30 people had been killed but the figure has now risen to 89.
A hospital in the city has suffered structural damage and many other buildings, including homes and shops, have been flattened.
The governor of Missouri has called in the National Guard and declared a state of emergency.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
-
23 May 2011
