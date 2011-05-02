Crowds celebrate outside the White House
Osama Bin Laden killed by US troops in Pakistan

President Obama has announced that the Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden is dead.

He was killed by US troops in Pakistan after a ground operation based on US intelligence.

The man at the top of the US "most wanted" list was behind a number of atrocities, including the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11th, 2001.

David Loyn reports.

