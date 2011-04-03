Southwest plane with hole in roof
Freak hole appears in passenger plane at 36,000ft

An airline in the United States has grounded 80 of its planes for checks after a hole appeared in the fuselage of a Boeing 737 during a domestic flight.

The pilot of the Southwest Airlines jet made a controlled dive and no-one was seriously hurt.

Rajesh Mirchandani reports from Los Angeles.

