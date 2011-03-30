Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ron Reagan: American Dream is an 'overused cliche'
Ron Reagan, the son of the late US president, Ronald Reagan, has spoken to the BBC's Matt Frei about his views on the ''American Dream''.
He said he did not believe in it as wholeheartedly as his father, and called it an ''overused cliche''.
This film is part of a week-long series exploring the past, present and future of the American Dream on BBC World News America
30 Mar 2011
