New York campaign to ban poor from buying fizzy drinks
New York officials want to stop people on low incomes using food stamps to buy fizzy drinks as part of a campaign against obesity.
Washington now has to decide whether to give the go-ahead to the scheme.
Laura Trevelyan reports from the Bronx, where not everyone is convinced by the idea.
14 Feb 2011
