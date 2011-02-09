CCTV footage of 'polite robber'
CCTV footage released of 'polite robber' hold-up

A so-called polite robber, has been filmed on CCTV holding up a petrol station in Seattle, US.

The robber, who appears to be armed with a gun, asks the cashier: "Could you do me a favour? Empty the till for me please and put it right here. I am robbing you sir."

A man is currently being questioned about the offence by the police.

