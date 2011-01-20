Video

The victim of a high-profile New York baby-snatching case has been reunited with her mother after solving the mystery of her abduction herself.

Carlina White was abducted from a hospital in Harlem in August 1987, when she was just 19 days old.

Raised as Nejdra Nance in Connecticut, Ms White, 23, always had a sense she did not belong to her family, police said, and began her own inquiries. DNA tests this week confirmed Carlina as the daughter of Joy White.

Police are now investigating the woman who raised Carlina.

Elizabeth White, Carlina's grandmother, and aunts Pat Conway and Lisa White Healey have been speaking about their family reunion.