Wildlife officials are trying to determine what caused more than 1,000 birds to fall dead from the sky over a small town in the US state of Arkansas.
The birds began dropping over the town of Beebe just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Various reasons for the mystery deaths have been put forward.
Rowan Bridge reports.
03 Jan 2011
