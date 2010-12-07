Media player
Audubon's Birds of America fetches £7.3m at auction
The world's most expensive book, a copy of John James Audubon's Birds of America, has sold at auction for just over £7.3m.
Only 119 complete copies of the 19th Century book are known to exist, with 108 owned by museums and libraries.
Will Gompertz reports.
07 Dec 2010
