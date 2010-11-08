Media player
Chilean miner completes New York marathon
The Chilean miner who famously jogged underground during his 69 day ordeal while awaiting rescue has completed the New York City Marathon.
Edison Pena came in walking on a bad knee to finish the 26.2-mile route in less than six hours.
The BBC's Adam Brookes reports.
08 Nov 2010
