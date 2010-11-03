Republican John Boehner
A top Republican has urged Barack Obama to change course after the US president suffered a severe setback in mid-term elections.

John Boehner said Americans had voted for "limited government", and pledged to roll back Mr Obama's healthcare reform "monstrosity".

The Republicans have gained control of the House of Representatives, and Mr Boehner is set to take over the role of House Speaker from Nancy Pelosi.

