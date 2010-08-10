Media player
Video
Air steward arrested over emergency chute row
An American flight attendant has been arrested after deploying an emergency chute to leave his aircraft following a row with a passenger.
Steven Slater had an argument with a traveller who had ignored his instructions to remain seated after a flight to JFK airport in New York.
The airline, Jet Blue, said at no time was there any risk to the safety of passengers or crew members. The company is co-operating with the police investigation.
Steve Kingstone reports.
10 Aug 2010
