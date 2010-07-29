Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mother bear rescues cub from fishing net in Alaska
Amateur video has captured footage of a mother bear saving her cub from a fishing net in Anchorage, Alaska.
The mother desperately struggled to save her cub as fisherman Dane Havard pulled the small bear out of tall reeds behind his house with his truck.
The trapped black bear squirmed and thrashed around inside the net, while another small cub watched at a distance.
The mother bear tried to free the screaming cub for several moments before cutting through the net with her teeth and claws.
The mother then ran away with the cub in her mouth.
Video courtesy of Dane Havard
-
29 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-10798508/mother-bear-rescues-cub-from-fishing-net-in-alaskaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window