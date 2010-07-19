Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blanket tossing at Inuit whale festival
Indigenous Inuit living on the edge of the Arctic Ocean fear new oil drilling could destroy their unique way of life, but many Alaskans believe the Arctic's energy reserves could be economically and politically important.
The BBC's Rajesh Mirchandani visited the Arctic town of Barrow during the traditional spring whale-hunting festival of Naluqatak.
One spectacular feature of the festival is the "blanket toss", in which people are hurled into the air on a mat made of seal skin.
-
19 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window