A BBC documentary about the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case is causing controversy in India, after a court injunction blocked its broadcast there.

The film, India's Daughter, has already been broadcast in the UK.

Film-maker, Leslee Udwin, spoke to one of the rapists on death row and spent two years making the film.

She said she wanted to make the documentary in gratitude to the people of India for standing up for gender equality, but said the ban could "turn everything around".