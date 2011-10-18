Video

Aml-e-Danish school, in one of the poorest areas of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, charges fees of just one rupee (US$0.01).

Its founder, Parveen Rao, says that the cost preserves the children's dignity and self-esteem, preventing them from seeing themselves as charity cases in a country where even government educational institutions charge substantial fees.

The school also runs classes for parents and offers loans to help them obtain qualifications.

Arif Shamim reports.