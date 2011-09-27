Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghan comedian targets politicians and laughs off fear
Stand-up comedy is drawing large audiences in Afghanistan as television channels push the boundaries with political satire.
Even President Hamid Karzai's anger over the killing of his half-brother - and suicide bombers - are not off limits, in shows that some say help Afghans to live amid persistent fear and tension.
BBC Persian reporter Tahir Qadiry meets one of the country's top comics, Asif Jalali.
-
27 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-south-asia-15042600/afghan-comedian-targets-politicians-and-laughs-off-fearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window