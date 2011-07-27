Video

An Afghan suicide bomber, who concealed explosives in his turban, has killed the mayor of the southern city of Kandahar.

The bomber struck when Ghulam Haidar Hameedi, was meeting tribal elders at his offices. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two weeks ago, President Hamid Karzai's influential half-brother, Ahmad Wali Karzai, was killed in the same city.

The violence comes as Nato forces begin the handover of security to local troops in parts of the country.

Jonathan Beale reports.

