Afghan mayor killed in suicide attack
The mayor of the volatile Afghan city of Kandahar, Ghulam Haidar Hameedi, has been killed in a suicide attack, officials say.
Police say the attacker detonated explosives in his turban as the mayor made an address at the city hall. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Two weeks ago, President Hamid Karzai's influential half-brother, Ahmad Wali Karzai, was killed in the same city. The violence comes as Nato forces begin the handover of security to local troops in parts of the country.
Jonathan Beale describes the attack.
27 Jul 2011
