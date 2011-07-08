Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India's growing appetite for convenience food
Changing lifestyles and higher incomes in India are fuelling a growing taste for convenience and fast food.
Despite the fact that the Indian food processing industry is primarily export oriented, the market within the country of about a billion people is also rapidly expanding.
And it seems that international dishes like pasta have reached the dining tables of many middle class Indians.
Arif Shamim reports
-
08 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-south-asia-14063452/india-s-growing-appetite-for-convenience-foodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window