Tiger cub and mother
WWF: 'Loggers threat to rare tigers in Indonesia'

The conservation charity, The World Wildlife Fund, has recorded images of 12 rare Sumatran tigers in an Indonesian forest.

The footage, including a mother playing with cubs, was captured in an area reportedly due to be cleared by loggers.

Activists say rampant deforestation and poaching are to blame for their dwindling numbers.

From Jakarta, our correspondent in Indonesia Karishma Vaswani sent us this report.

  • 09 May 2011
