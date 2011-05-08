Men standing at a newspaper stall in Abbottabad
Video

Osama Bin Laden: Pakistan's scepticism over videos

The release of video footage seized from Osama bin Laden's compound in northern Pakistan was part of the continuing effort by the US to convince doubters that the al-Qaeda leader was killed in last Monday's raid.

But people in Abbottabad seem sceptical about the authenticity of the films, as Orla Guerin discovered when she took to the streets of the town where bin Laden was said to have been hiding.

