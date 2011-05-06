A man burning a tyre
Anti-US protest near Bin Laden's Pakistan hideout

Several rallies have been taking place in Pakistan to protest against the US presence in the country, after a raid on Monday that killed Osama Bin Laden.

The covert action was carried out without the prior knowledge of the Pakistani authorities.

The anti-US demonstrations have not attracted large numbers, as Aleem Maqbool found when he visited a protest in Abbottabad.

