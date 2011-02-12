Media player
Arrest warrant for former President Pervez Musharraf
A court in Pakistan investigating the murder of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has issued an arrest warrant for former President Pervez Musharraf.
Prosecutors say he knew about Taliban plans to target her but didn't pass on that information to authorities...an accusation he says is politically motivated.
Shoaib Hasan reports from Karachi.
12 Feb 2011
