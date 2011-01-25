Media player
Lahore and Karachi blasts target Pakistani Shias
At least nine people taking part in a Shia Muslim procession in the Pakistani city of Lahore have been killed by a suicide bomb, police say.
Three policemen were said to be among the dead, while 50 other people were injured, including women and children.
In a second attack on Tuesday a suicide motorcycle bomber killed two policemen near a Shia march in the southern city of Karachi.
25 Jan 2011
