Graffiti in Afghanistan
Video

Graffiti art hits the streets of Kabul

Flanked by a dusty city centre, scrawled advertisements, and armed guards a new Afghan art collective called "Roshd", or "growth", is gaining popularity on the streets of Kabul.

The collective has been started by a British-born graffiti artist, Chu, who is hoping his week-long workshop will teach Afghans that graffiti can be used to express social messages.

  • 21 Dec 2010