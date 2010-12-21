Media player
Graffiti art hits the streets of Kabul
Flanked by a dusty city centre, scrawled advertisements, and armed guards a new Afghan art collective called "Roshd", or "growth", is gaining popularity on the streets of Kabul.
The collective has been started by a British-born graffiti artist, Chu, who is hoping his week-long workshop will teach Afghans that graffiti can be used to express social messages.
21 Dec 2010
