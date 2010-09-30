Media player
Heavy security for India mosque site ruling
Nearly 200,000 security personnel are being deployed in northern India ahead of a court ruling on the long-running Ayodhya religious dispute.
Helicopters are keeping watch overhead and authorities have urged calm amid fears the ruling could spark unrest.
The Allahabad High Court will decide who owns land where Hindu mobs tore down a 16th Century mosque in 1992.
The BBC's Sanjoy Majumder reports from Ayodhya on the security situation.
30 Sep 2010
