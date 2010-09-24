Dongsha Atoll
New threat looms for precious Dongsha Atoll

The Dongsha Atoll, located in the South China Sea, near south-eastern China and the Philippines, is rich in marine life.

In recent years it has suffered severely from climate change and over-fishing.

But just as signs show the reef is beginning to recover a new threat has emerged.

Cindy Sui reports.

  • 24 Sep 2010
