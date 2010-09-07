Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan to see flood damage
Angelina Jolie has visited a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan in an effort to maintain global attention and compassion for the millions affected by the floods.
The UN, for whom she works as a goodwill ambassador, has said it has only received around two thirds of the $459m in aid needed to provide relief for the 21m Pakistanis affected.
Orla Guerin reports from the Azakhel refugee camp near Nowshera.
-
07 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-south-asia-11222034/angelina-jolie-visits-pakistan-to-see-flood-damageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window