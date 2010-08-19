'Only the mosque was left standing'

Media player
The UN is set to hold an emergency session to boost international aid to flood-hit Pakistan. The number of people in need of immediate assistance has risen to eight million.
The BBC's Lyse Doucet has visited from the town of Azakhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which was devastated by the floods.
